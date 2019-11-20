CENTURION – Durban Heat will be looking to register their first win of the Mzansi Super League when they face the Tshwane Spartans in Centurion on Thursday.
The Heat lost to the Cape Town Blitz in the side’s first full game of the competition over the weekend, following rain-outs in their first two matches at Kingsmead.
The Heat might have been slightly ring-rusty but the performance from Wihan Lubbe was more than encouraging as the left-hander blasted 83 from 42 balls at number three in the order.
The Blitz also have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the competition, with Dale Steyn, Wahab Riaz and Anrich Nortjie spear-heading their attack, but Lubbe looked right at home against the pacemen.
"It gives me a lot of confidence going forward knowing that I can compete at this level," the 26-year-old Lubbe said. "I have proven to myself that I can compete at lower levels, but to come here and do well at a higher level means a huge amount to me.