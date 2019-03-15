Heino Kuhn took full advantage of dropped on just four by Marques Ackerman, and then survived another edge through the slips and also a missed stumping. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Titans will take some beating from here on in. They have now won five Momentum One-Day Cup fixtures on the spin, and they seem to be finding someone different to put up a performance every game. On Friday, they spanked the Dolphins by 70 runs at Kingsmead, and it was thanks in chief to a sparkling 107 from Heino Kuhn and a maiden five-wicket haul for Junior Dala.

Kuhn was dropped on just four by debutant Marques Ackerman, and then survived another edge through the slips and also a missed stumping.

As he later attested, when it’s your day, it’s your day.

Once he had gone past the wobbles, the stylish right-hander cut loose on the Dolphins, with 11 fours and a towering six off Senuran Muthusamy.

He received fine support from skipper Heinrich Klaasen (51), while there were also contributions from Farhaan Behardien (38) and Jonathan Vandiar (34).

At 200/3, with a third of their innings still remaining, the Titans may have fancied scoring 350.

But once Kuhn was gone, they lost a bit of steam, and had to settle with exactly 300/9 in their 50 overs.

Having elected to bowl first, the Dolphins needed to come out of the blocks fast with the bat.

Again Vaughn van Jaarsveld flattered to deceive, cruising to 52 and getting the Titans concerned, before chipping Dean Elgar to deep mid-wicket.

Sarel Erwee (29) also made a start before giving it away, and the Dolphins soon found themselves sinking under the mounting rate.

Sibonelo Makhanya added some cheer to proceedings with 55, with lower-order support from Eathan Bosch (27) and Prenelan Subrayen (22).

REACTION: "It was just one of those days where things went my way and I'm always happy to take any chance I can." #WhatMakesUsTitans



Heino Kuhn 107 off 98 👊 pic.twitter.com/67HZyxT8zv — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 15, 2019

But Junior Dala had already ripped the heart of the chase out with a career-best spell of 5/32, continuing a fine run of form.

Elgar also helped himself to best-ever figures, with 4/37, including the final wicket.

That also secured a bonus point for the visitors, who go into the final week of round-robin fixtures already assured of a semi-final place.

They will look to make it six on the trot when they host the Lions on Human Rights Day (March 21), before going to Bloemfontein for the final fixture.

After that, they will host a semi-final, and look to get their hands on silverware once more.

RESULT: Elgar wraps up the innings as Subrayen is caught at point for 22.



Elgar finishes with career-best List A figures of 4-37.👏 #WhatMakesUsTitans



That's a 70-run victory with 11 balls to spare, as the Sky Blues aim to cement their place at the top of the #MODC table. pic.twitter.com/EW4Nyxgufo — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 15, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook