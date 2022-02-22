Heinrich Klaasen powers Titans to top of CSA T20 Challenge log

Cape Town - Heinrich Klaasen issued a timely reminder to the Proteas selectors with a high-quality half century to propel the Titans to top of the CSA T20 Challenge table in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Klaasen was part of the Proteas T20 World Cup squad that just missed out on semi-final qualification in the United Arab Emirates last year. However, he has seemingly slipped off the national radar after being omitted for the ODI series against India at the beginning of the new year.

But the hard-hitting right-hander has found good form at St George's Park over the past fortnight with his unbeaten 59 lifting his aggregate to 226 runs at average of 75.33, which placed the former Proteas T20 captain third on the tournament's run-scorers list. ALSO READ: A brilliant knock by Mitchell van Buuren takes Lions home against the Knights This bodes well for the Titans as they concluded their round-robin play with a convincing 33-run victory over the North West Dragons.

With Quinton de Kock (34) and Donavon Ferreira (37 not out) also contributing to the Titans' 167/4, the Sky Blues are certainly moving along steadily heading into the playoffs. Heinrich Klaasen showed his experience as he ended unbeaten on 54 off 41 balls 💪 #CSAT20Challenge #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/g54osAKt8O — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 22, 2022 Furthermore, the spinners Aaron Phangiso (2/13) and Dewald Brevis (2/33) are also enjoying the conditions at St George's Park as they along with Tabraiz Shamsi are dominating the crucial middle overs, which restricted the Dragons to 134/7. ALSO READ: Ziyaad Abrahams helps Paarl Rocks secure CSA T20 Challenge playoff place