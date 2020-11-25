Hendricks and Richards lead Lions charge

JOHANNESBURG - A fixture record opening stand between Dominic Hendricks and Joshua Richards put the Imperial Lions on track for a first win of the 4-Day Domestic Series season after they reached stumps on 166 for none against the VKB Knights in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Left-hander Hendricks was unbeaten on 80 (138 balls, 11 fours) and right-handed rookie Richards, playing just his seventh franchise game, was with him on 82 (120 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as the reigning champions came out firing in their final innings.

They were chasing down a target of 334 at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium where the visitors, who have won both their matches so far this season, had dominated for large parts of the game.

But day three undoubtedly belonged to Wandile Gwavu’s side after they made excellent gains – having been behind at the start when the Central Franchise resumed on 111 for one.

Delano Potgieter (4/41) and Wiaan Mulder (3/48) shared seven wickets to ensure the next nine wickets fell for only 124.