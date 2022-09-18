Here’s all you need to know about the SA20 players auction

IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess looks at all you need to know about the SA20 Players Auction that will take place on Monday in Cape Town.
Start: 2pm
Teams: Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Mumbai Indians Cape Town (aka MI Cape Town), Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals
Order: The order of who picks first will be determined by drawing balls from a bowl.
Players: 316 players are on the list up for auction, including 159 from South Africa. The next highest representative is England with 52 players
Squads: A total number of 17 players are allowed for each squad, 10 must be South Africa and seven overseas internationals are allowed. In the starting XI, the breakdown is seven South African and four internationals.
Pre-Sign: 23 players have already been picked up by the six teams, with Joburg, Durban and Cape Town doing the maximum number of pre-signings with five players each.
Spend: Each team has a budget limit of $2-million (about R34-million), which includes players who have been pre-signed. That means that both the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have each pre-signed two players, have the most room to spend on Monday.
