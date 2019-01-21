Yaseen Vallie top-scored with 110, his 13th career ton, for the Warriors against the Dolphins. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Centuries by Eddie Moore and Yaseen Vallie helped the Warriors dominate the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Dolphins in East London on Monday. The pair shared in a fixture record 216-run second-wicket partnership as the hosts reached stumps at Buffalo Park on a commanding 325/5.

It completed a wonderful first day for the in-form third-placed Eastern Cape franchise, who have to win the game to have a chance to winning the first-class title, although they are only third favourites behind the top two of the Cape Cobras and Highveld Lions.

The Warriors did not have the best of starts to the game after they had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Gihahn Cloete was bowled for a third-ball duck by Ethan Bosch (1/59), leaving them in some early trouble.

But Moore and Vallie combined for an excellent stand that saw the former strike 102 (204 balls, 10x4, 4x6) for his third century of the season and 10th overall.

Vallie, meanwhile, went on to top-score with 110 (177 balls, 13x4, 1x6) – his 13th career ton and first of 2018/19.

Their partnership also surpassed the previous best in the fixture for both sides, before it was eventually broken by Keith Dudgeon (2/62).

The seamer nabbed both men within the space of eight deliveries, and when Prenelan Subrayen (1/83) nipped out Jon-Jon Smuts for 10, there was a period of opportunity for the Dolphins at 235/4.

But a 77-run fifth-wicket stand between Lesiba Ngoepe (39) and Matthew Breetzke (45 not out) followed to stretch the game away from the Dolphins.

They were given hope, however, which came in the third last over of the day as the former was run-out by Bosch and Grant Roelofsen.

But Breetzke was still there and looking to build on day two.

Cricket South Africa