Impressive Warriors beat Dolphins in CSA T20 Challenge clash at Kingsmead

An impressive Dafabet Warriors beat the Hollywoodbets Dolphins by seven wickets in their CSA T20 Challenge clash at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors batters backed up their sound bowling display to put together a strong all-round performance to chase down the target set by the Dolphins inside 15 overs.

A breathtaking performance from the team🛡

Dafabet Warriors triumph in Kingsmead with another bonus point taking us to the top of the log#wozanawe #thewarriorway⚔️ pic.twitter.com/gEuVzyaj88 — The Warriors (@WarriorsCrickEC) March 10, 2024 The Dolphins won the toss and chose to bat first which seemed the correct decision on a used surface, but they lost early wickets. Bryce Parsons was caught and bowled by Tristan Stubbs in the second over while with the total on 14 Grant Roelofsen was bowled.

At the end of the powerplay the Dolphins had moved to 33 for two with Brad Porteous and Jon-Jon Smuts attempting to resurrect the innings. Unfortunately for the Dolphins they lost the wicket of Porteous for 15 with the total on 42. The wickets continued to fall regularly with Khaya Zondo falling for 13 and then Smuts was caught for 30 in the thirteenth over.

The run-rate just never got going for the Dolphins as the Warriors continued to strike with the wickets of Jason Smith for 27 and Andile Phehlukwayo for nine. At the loss of Phehlukwayo the Dolphins were 116 for seven in the penultimate over of the innings. The Dolphins would finish their innings on 121 for eight as they lost captain Keshav Maharaj in the final over.

The reply of the Warriors was clinical as openers Jiveshan Pillay and Matthew Breetzke put 69 together for first wicket. Breetzke was the first wicket to fall for 31, caught by Okuhle Cele off the bowling of Ottniel Baartman. Result: Warriors won by 7 wickets



Read more :https://t.co/xRmzN9gb4E pic.twitter.com/mHfet4JMHJ — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) March 10, 2024

The Dolphins had their second wicket when Pillay was caught by Smith off the bowling of Prenelan Subrayen for 42. Ultimately the wicket of Beyers Swanepoel came too late as the Warriors were 95 for three when the left-hander was caught by Subrayen off Smuts. Tristan Stubbs and Jordan Hermann both finished on 15 not out to take the Warriors to a seven wicket win.

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins play the DP World Lions in their next CSA T20 Challenge match at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Wednesday, 13 March. Meanwhile in Paarl, Sibs Makhanya starred with the bat as the Titans beat the Paarl Rocks by seven wickets.