CAPE TOWN – JP Duminy, ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to injury, will stay on with the Paarl Rocks team for the duration of the tournament in a mentorship role.
In a further move to strengthen the backroom team CEO James Fortuin announced that Proteas fielding coach, Justin Ontong, will join the team as specialist fielding coach.
Ontong recently returned from India where he was the Proteas fielding coach during their sub-continent tour completed in October.
Duminy said on Wednesday he was disappointed in missing out on the MSL 2.0 tournament.