The injured JP Duminy will stay on with the Paarl Rocks team in a mentorship role. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – JP Duminy, ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to injury, will stay on with the Paarl Rocks team for the duration of the tournament in a mentorship role. In a further move to strengthen the backroom team CEO James Fortuin announced that Proteas fielding coach, Justin Ontong, will join the team as specialist fielding coach. Ontong recently returned from India where he was the Proteas fielding coach during their sub-continent tour completed in October. Duminy said on Wednesday he was disappointed in missing out on the MSL 2.0 tournament.

“This was one tournament I was looking forward to playing in this year, particularly after missing out last year due to injury.

“Playing with one of my best mates as well (Faf du Plessis), we’ve been talking the last month at how excited we were about playing together again,” he said.

“It’s great to be still involved as a mentor for the team and there are lots of younger guys I feel I can assist. One of my biggest passions is the team and the business culture. To operate from that mindset and see how I can add value to the team culture and environment as well as a great opportunity,” he said.

'@jpduminy21 ruled out of the 2019 @MSL_T20 due to injury will stay on with the @Paarl_Rocks team for the duration of the tournament in a mentorship role. pic.twitter.com/HtJegtd7xd — Paarl Rocks (@Paarl_Rocks) November 13, 2019

Duminy remains the Proteas leading T20I run-scorer and says the Paarl Rocks had a great start getting an overwhelming win against the Cape Town Blitz.

“There’s a great mix of experience and youth in the team and some great talent on show. For me it’s a great privilege to be involved and share in the experience of the MSL in the next few weeks,” he said.

The Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) ends on 16 December.

African News Agency (ANA)