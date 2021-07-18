It’s a lonely world for South Africa’s black cricketers

JOHANNESBURG - Black cricketers endured, and suffered with that loneliness. The Social Justice and Nation-building hearings, being chaired by Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza, last week heard painful testimonies from black players who’d donned the Proteas jersey. “There was no one to talk to in the camp. You’re stuck by yourself in your hotel room. You cannot share your frustrations with anyone,” left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso said about his experience at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Phangiso did not play a match in that competition.

Phangiso mentioned how explaining himself to friends, family and the media in the days that followed that tournament, would lead to what he described as “a mental state, that I wouldn’t say is depression but it’s exhausting”. Ntsebeza, previously one of the commissioners at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, where he often heard depressing testimony about horrors endured during apartheid, intervened, describing what Phangiso felt as “self doubt”. Phangiso agreed. In reflecting on South Africa’s lack of success at World Cups, the past week provided evidence that those South African squads were never good enough to win those competitions, because they were never unified enough to do so.

Omar Henry admitted he wanted to leave the tournament after an argument with then captain Kepler Wessels in 1992. Henry said that he went so far as to inform the then United Cricket Board of SA president, Krish Mackerdhuj, that he wanted to go home. “(Mackerdhuj) said I can’t go home because there were bigger issues at play,” said Henry, who was the only black player in that squad. Lessons weren’t learnt from that incident, because at the 2007 World Cup, Roger Telemachus also wanted to leave the squad, informing the coach Mickey Arthur, the captain Graeme Smith and the team manager Goolam Rajah, that he would pick up the tab for his own ticket. “Basically (Rajah) told me I can’t. I know why he said so, because if I had to leave, Cricket SA would have been in big trouble – just to see one of their players arrive back in SA by himself at his own cost, that would have been a disaster.”

As explained by Prof. Richard Calland in the first week of the hearings – sport holds up a mirror to society – and in the case of the differences Phangiso outlined, that is the case. While many white players have ‘generational wealth’ to fall back on, Phangiso explained that for black players and their families, the opportunities they thought cricket would provide, are not as beneficial as they had believed. “You know what that leads to? I’ll tell you. When you can’t talk to anyone … it leads to frustration for black players. “It leads to black players behaving in a way that people go ‘they are out of order’, but they don’t know what is going on in that person’s mind,” said Phangiso.

"It is psychological. People say 'he indulges in this', but they do not know what is going on in your mind.They do not know that, your mum goes: 'you are playing for the Lions, you are playing for this, can I please have a thousand rand, to buy a bit of groceries?' And you've used what you have because you need to live." The hearings continue tomorrow.