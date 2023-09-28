It’s about time … Professional Women’s League set to take cricket in SA to new heights

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the official commencement of the highly-anticipated CSA Professional Domestic Women's League. The League will bring together the finest domestic talent in the country, with the aim to elevate the game to new heights while providing equitable opportunities for women cricketers.

The League consists of two formats: the CSA Women's One-Day Cup and the CSA Women's T20 Challenge, featuring top-notch cricketers whilst providing a platform for emerging talents to shine. The Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture's (DSAC) investment of R15 million over three years has helped in turning this vision into reality, highlighting the collaborative effort between CSA and the government to advance women's cricket. Opening fixtures will see current 50-over Competition Champions, Western Province, host the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at Newlands whilst T20 Competition Champions, DP World Lions host newcomers, Recon Tactical Free State at the Wanderers.

“The inaugural season of the CSA Professional Domestic Women's League is not just about cricket; it's a statement of CSA's commitment to fostering excellence, diversity, access, and inclusion within the sport, said CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe. “We are thrilled to kick off this League, and it's our commitment to provide the best platform for our talented athletes to excel. This League also serves as a testament to our shared vision with the government and our corporate partners to create a brighter future for women's cricket in our nation." CSA is thrilled to announce the official commencement of the highly-anticipated CSA Professional Domestic Women's League🇿🇦🏏



The League consists of 2️⃣ formats

✅ CSA Women's One-Day Cup

✅ CSA Women's T20 Challenge



🔗 https://t.co/hgfLu2awK2#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Gt8KtzZ36f — DomesticCSA (@DomesticCSA) September 28, 2023 “The League will serve as a catalyst for creating a more equitable remuneration structure for women cricketers, providing them with the recognition they deserve.