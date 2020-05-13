It’s the longest time that I have gone without hitting any balls, says David Miller

Durban – South African middle-order and Hollywoodbets Dolphins batsman David Miller is dealing with his frustrations at not being able to play and practice during the Covid-19 lockdown, but is upbeat that they will be back on the park sooner rather than later. With the Proteas tour of Sri Lanka postponed and the upcoming tour of the West Indies in the balance along with the postponement of the Indian Premier League, Miller has found himself in the unusual position of having no winter cricket to look forward to. “It’s the longest time that I have gone without hitting any balls, practicing or playing!” the 30 year-old said. “It’s been challenging in that sense mentally but it is also quite refreshing having a bit of a break. “With that said it is a career so you definitely do miss playing and being involved in the action but being able to exercise outside now has made it a little bit easier. “Everyone is the same boat during these difficult times but we just have to be patient and see what happens in the next few weeks.”

Despite the uncertainty that comes with the current situation, Cricket South Africa has made sure that the players are in the loop and are ready should the situation change and the players are able to train and prepare once again.

“We have been briefed by CSA and have been given workout programmes and regimes because it is a time that we can still train and stay fit.

“It is concerning times at this stage though because the T20 World Cup is around the corner which is a huge event for players and if that doesn’t take place it will be a massive loss.

“We just need to bide our time and do what we can during this time,” Miller added.

Miller was snapped up again in the IPL auction for 2020 and is set to represent the Rajasthan Royals after a number of successful seasons with the Kings XI Punjab. Not only is the IPL an important income for players but it is a competition like no other from a cricketing perspective.

“Everyone knows that the IPL is a huge competition and although we are not too sure about what is happening with the tournament it is out of our control so we can’t dwell on that too much.

“It’s a tournament that I always look forward to because it is a great test for any cricketer through the pressure and the high demands of the owners and the crowds so I do miss it and hopefully we will be able to play it again this year.”

The Dolphins will be hoping that Miller can play a role in their 2020/21 season when it gets underway towards the backend of this year.



