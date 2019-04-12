Janneman Malan scored an unbeaten 103 off just 57 balls for the Cape Cobras against the Warriors on Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Janneman Malan rediscovered his mojo with a second 20-over century to power the Cape Cobras to a bonus-point win over the Warriors in the T20 Challenge in Paarl. But unfortunately, it was another frustrating night for Hashim Amla at Boland Park on Friday night.

The spotlight is certainly intensifying on the Proteas legend after three failures now in this season’s T20 Challenge, especially with the 15-man World Cup squad set to be announced next week Thursday.

Amla contributed just seven to the Cobras’ run-chase, which was dominated by Malan’s 103 not out off 57 balls as the hosts finished on 152/3.

Coach Ashwell Prince had called for his batsmen to shower greater intent at the crease, particularly during the Powerplay.

Malan certainly answered his coach’s call, thumping the ball square of the wicket and through the covers with great authority to push the Cobras to 60/0 in the first six overs.

After Amla’s dismissal – strangled down the leg-side by wrist-spinner Thomas Kaber two balls after the conclusion of the Powerplay – Malan maintained the momentum through a 66-run partnership with David Bedingham (26 off 22 balls).

Although the Cobras lost George Linde in the race to claim the bonus point, the home team claimed the extra point when they cruised past the Warriors’ 151/8 in 15.5 overs.

The victory, though, was earlier set up by the Cobras bowlers that maintained a stranglehold on the Warriors batsmen, restricting the visitors to a below-par total on a good Boland Park batting surface.

The unlikely hero with the ball for the Cobras was part-time spin bowler Aviwe Mgijima, who claimed an impressive 3/14 that tore the heart out of the Warriors’ batting efforts.

#COBvWAR | VICTORY FRIDAY



And that's a wrap! Janneman Malan ends up on 103 not out as the team emerges victorious by 7 wickets.#StrengthInDiversity #T20Challenge pic.twitter.com/IDo8WMM6jb — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) April 12, 2019





