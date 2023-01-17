Johannesburg — The Betway SA20 may have had to wait a week to make an appearance at the Wanderers, but it was certainly worth the wait. The citadel of South African cricket was fully decked in yellow - the colours of the home team Joburg Super Kings - and roared all night like it was the return of 438.

And it certainly erupted when Romario Shepherd successfully defended 10 runs off the final over to propel the Super Kings to their second win of the tournament. It was a gripping finale befitting the occasion with the Pretoria Capitals staying in the chase until the death. Shepherd certainly kept his nerve with the West Indian removing both Adil Rashid and Anrich Nortje off the final two deliveries of the innings.

It was a feature of the Capitals innings as they lost wickets throughout, but somehow they never went away with each incoming batter staying with the run-rate through a couple of hefty blows. Phil Salt begun in rapid fashion with 29 off 15 balls, but he was Aaron Phangiso first of four wickets on the night. The veteran spinner knows the Bullring better than most and spun a web around the Capitals middle-order to finish with 4/32. His fourth scalp was particularly crucial as he clean bowled Jimmy Neesham just after the New Zealand international had struck him for two consecutive sixes.

But still the Capitals had captain Wayne Parnell at the crease, who was incensed when Migael Pretorius failed to respond to a call in the penultimate over and was run out in farcical circumstances Ultimately, it was a sign that the Joburg Super Kings were simply holding their nerve better on the night. The Super Kings have been on the road throughout the early stages of the competition and their batting unit have been weary travellers, particularly to the Western Cape this past weekend.

But back on the Highveld for the first time they were suddenly transformed into a different beast. It helped that coach Stephen Fleming shook things up by relegating Proteas opener Janneman Malan to the bench and promoting captain Faf du Plessis to open with Reeza Hendricks. Leus du Plooy was slotted in at No 3. It reaped immediate rewards with Du Plessis (27 off 16 balls) and Hendricks producing JSK’s best opening partnership of 45 runs thus far.

The top-order was certainly enjoying playing on home turf with Hendricks also working his way back into form with 45 off 50 balls (4x4, 1x6). But it was Du Plooy that had the Bullring whistling with his 75 off just 40 balls as the Super Kings finally found their groove. Unfortunately for the Super Kings, Du Plooy could gain the support he needed from the middle-order with Eathan Bosch (3/12), Anrich Nortje (2/26) and Wayne Parnell (1/39) keeping things in check for the Pretoria Capitals.