Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, February 3, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals share points at the Wanderers

The SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday was rained out

The SA20 match between the Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday was rained out. Picture: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Ongama Gcwabe

Gqeberha — Paarl Royals raced to 131 for the loss of four wickets against the Joburg Super Kings in the 15 overs that were bowled at the Bullring as the match was called due to persistent rain on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jason Roy carried the form he showed for England in the ODI series a week ago into Friday’s clash away in Johannesburg. Roy and his England teammate Jos Buttler, who also scored a century and an unbeaten 96 in the three-match ODI series, raced to 53 runs in just 3.2 overs.

The pair dominated both Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger. Coetzee responded with the wicket of Buttler in the fourth over when he knocked over his leg stump with a full delivery.

Roy batted on and reached the fifteenth over with his score on 62, which included eight fours and three sixes. Roy departed in the very same over courtesy of Romario Shepherd, leaving Evan Jones to bat alongside David Miller (5).

More on this

Persistent Joburg rainfall brought play to a halt the very next ball and play was called a couple of hours later. The two teams shared two points, propelling the Royals (one match remaining) to 19 points and the Super Kings (two matches remaining) to 18 points.

@imongamagcwabe

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SA20 LeagueT20Cricket

Share