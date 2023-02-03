Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals share points at the Wanderers

Ongama Gcwabe
Gqeberha — Paarl Royals raced to 131 for the loss of four wickets against the Joburg Super Kings in the 15 overs that were bowled at the Bullring as the match was called due to persistent rain on Friday.
Jason Roy carried the form he showed for England in the ODI series a week ago into Friday’s clash away in Johannesburg. Roy and his England teammate Jos Buttler, who also scored a century and an unbeaten 96 in the three-match ODI series, raced to 53 runs in just 3.2 overs.
The pair dominated both Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger. Coetzee responded with the wicket of Buttler in the fourth over when he knocked over his leg stump with a full delivery.
Roy batted on and reached the fifteenth over with his score on 62, which included eight fours and three sixes. Roy departed in the very same over courtesy of Romario Shepherd, leaving Evan Jones to bat alongside David Miller (5).
Rashid Khan wants MI Cape Town to play ‘smart cricket’ in must-win games
Matthew Breetzke finally coming of age for Durban’s Super Giants
Proteas captain Bavuma: ‘I feel like a different Temba’
Matthew Breetzke guides Durban’s Super Giants to victory over MI Cape Town
Temba Bavuma finally lands SA20 contract, snapped up by Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Aaron Phangiso’s SA20 campaign is over after tests prove his bowling action is illegal
Persistent Joburg rainfall brought play to a halt the very next ball and play was called a couple of hours later. The two teams shared two points, propelling the Royals (one match remaining) to 19 points and the Super Kings (two matches remaining) to 18 points.
IOL Sport