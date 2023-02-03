Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals share points at the Wanderers

Gqeberha — Paarl Royals raced to 131 for the loss of four wickets against the Joburg Super Kings in the 15 overs that were bowled at the Bullring as the match was called due to persistent rain on Friday.

Jason Roy carried the form he showed for England in the ODI series a week ago into Friday’s clash away in Johannesburg. Roy and his England teammate Jos Buttler, who also scored a century and an unbeaten 96 in the three-match ODI series, raced to 53 runs in just 3.2 overs.

The pair dominated both Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger. Coetzee responded with the wicket of Buttler in the fourth over when he knocked over his leg stump with a full delivery.

Roy batted on and reached the fifteenth over with his score on 62, which included eight fours and three sixes. Roy departed in the very same over courtesy of Romario Shepherd, leaving Evan Jones to bat alongside David Miller (5).