JP Duminy missed out on last season’s inaugural Mzansi Super League through injury, and was replaced with Quinton de Kock at the Cape Town Blitz.
Neighbours Paarl Rocks immediately seized the opportunity by snapping up South Africa’s leading T20I scorer at this year’s draft, with Duminy joining the likes of Proteas captain Faf du Plessis at Boland Park.
“I am looking forward to MSL 2.0. Obviously I missed out last season. It’s huge for domestic cricket in South Africa. If you look back two, three or maybe even five years, domestic cricket was on a downward spiral,’ said Duminy yesterday.
“The revival of the T20 game and the model of the MSL is something I am quite excited about. You have international cricketers moulded with young talent and that’s going only going to leave us in good stead.”
Besides hopefully guiding the Rocks to another play-off spot, it’s his experience that will be most valued by mentoring youngsters such as Kyle Verreynne, Thando Ntini, Sibonelo Makhanya and Bjorn Fortuin.