Keegan Petersen leads Dolphins to resounding victory over the Knights

Cape Town — The Dolphins opened their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a resounding eight-wicket victory over the Knights at St George's Park on Tuesday afternoon. Last season's runners-up showed they will mean business again with their spinners tying the Knights batters in all sorts of knots. Without their talisman Rillee Rossouw, who is playing in the Pakistan Super League at the moment, the Knights could not find an outlet against Bryce Parsons (0/22), Odirile Modimokoane (1/27) and Prenelan Subrayen (1/13) as they limped to 128/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Former Proteas batter Farhaan Behardien tried valiantly with an undefeated 36, but his efforts were in vain. The Dolphins simply have too much firepower within their ranks and hardly needed to move through the gears with their three Proteas taking on the responsibility of getting them home. Keegan Petersen, who is hugely unfortunate not to be in New Zealand with the Test side after his marvelous home summer series against India, showed no ill-effects of recently testing positive for Covid-19 with a solid 37-ball 45 upfront.