Keshav Maharaj and Khaya Zondo power Dolphins to another CSA T20 Challenge win

CAPE TOWN – The Dolphins cruised to their second victory of the CSA T20 Challenge with a convincing four-wicket victory over the luckless Knights. The host union have set themselves up nicely for a place in the playoffs after also defeating the Cape Cobras on a Friday. Imraan Khan’s team are certainly confident of their white-ball plans, having earlier this season shared the Momentum One-Day Cup with the Highveld Lions in Potchefstroom. In similar fashion to Friday’s victory, it was captain Keshav Maharaj that led from the front. The Proteas Test left-arm spinner has certainly enhanced his T20 status over the first two days of competition here in Kingsmead. ALSO READ: Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala blow away the Warriors Relishing the responsibility of taking the new ball, Maharaj rocked the Knights with two strikes within the first three balls of the innings. The potentially dangerous Patrick Kruger was trapped LBW first ball of the match before Andries Gous fell in a similar manner two balls later to leave the Knights reeling at 0/2.

They slipped further into the quagmire when Jacques Snyman and Farhaan Berhardien fell to the ever-green Robbie Frylick. At 21/4, the game seemed over as a contest.

The fact that the Knights eventually posted a respectable total, though, was completely due to their skipper Pite van Biljon (72 not out off 54 balls, 3x4, 4x6). The Proteas T20 international held his team’s innings together almost single-handedly before finding support from Ferisco Adams (18) and the impressive Miguel Pretorius (38* off 23 balls). The pair shared an unbroken stand of 75, in the process lifting the Knights to 144/5.

The Dolphins response endured a few nervous moments, but they were always in control, particularly with Khaya Zondo continuing his good form with another solid 35 not out off 31 balls. Frylink also played a tidy hand with 24 off 15 balls as the home side kept marching on.

Knights: 144/5 (Biljon 72*, Pretorius 38*, Frylinck 2/11, Maharaj 2/18)

Dolphins: 145/6 (Miller 29, Zondo 35*, Adams 2/26)

Dolphins win by 4 wickets

