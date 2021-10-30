Khaya Zondo double century puts Dolphins in charge against Western Province

Cape Town – A maiden first class double century from Khaya Zondo put the Dolphins well in control of their CSA 4-Day Domestic Series clash with Western Province in Cape Town. The Dolphins began day two of the clash on 186 for four with Zondo and Jason Smith at the crease and the pair continued to pile on the runs and put together a mammoth 211 run partnership.

Smith would be the first wicket to fall on day two when he was trapped in front for 101 from 191 balls. Towards the back end of their innings Thando Ntini’s 27 was a useful addition allowing Zondo the time to go to a first double century. He ended on 203 not out off 299 balls with 26 fours and two sixes.

In the end the Dolphins declared their innings closed on 489 for eight. In reply, the Dolphins started well with the ball and the knocked over the Province openers cheaply with Ottniel Baartman and Thando Ntini picking up the wickets. Bryce Parsons got in on act with the big wicket of David Bedingham for 62 and then Daryn Dupavillon dismissed the Province skipper Zubayr Hamza for 24 at the close of the days play.

Province will start day three on 101 for four, trailing the Dolphins first innings score by 388 runs. SCORECARD 1st Innings:

Dolphins 489/8 decl. (K. Petersen 56, J. Smith 101, K. Zondo 203*) Western Province 101/4 (D. Bedingham 62) Western Province trail by 388 runs.