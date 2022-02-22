Knights finish CSA T20 Challenge on a high note despite Abrahams' heroics for the Rocks

Neither team paid any attention to the fact that nothing was riding in the contest with the Rocks already qualified for the playoffs and the Knights eliminated.

Cape Town — The Rocks and Knights produced a thrilling climax in the afternoon's dead-rubber clash at St. George's Park.

Allan Donald's Knights side had struggled to post competitive totals throughout the competition, but young Christoffel Klijnhans (52) produced a timely half-century to get his team up to 164/6.

They were primed for much more before Rocks seamer Ziyaad Abrahams (5/34) struck three times in one over in between a wicket upfront and at the death to finish with the first five-wicket haul of the tournament.

The Rocks, though, could not take advantage of Abrahams' heroics as they fell short by just three runs, despite losing just two wickets in their innings.