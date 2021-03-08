Kyle Verreynne double hundred powers Cobras in 4-day game against Warriors
CAPE TOWN – A maiden career double century by Kyle Verreynne together with George Linde’s ton helped the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras enjoy one of their best days of the 4-Day Domestic Series season on the second day of their clash against the Warriors in Cape Town on Monday.
The young wicketkeeper recorded a fine unbeaten 216 off 327 balls (22 fours, 5 sixes) – the highest individual score of the season – as the hosts amassed 513 for six declared at Six Gun Grill Newlands.
Verreynne shared in a 192-run sixth-wicket stand alongside Linde, who made 107 (162 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes), with both men compiling their fourth career centuries in the process.
There was also a first-ever red-ball 50 by Imraan Manack (55* off 87 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), which helped the Cobras bat for a total of 144 overs, before the Warriors went to stumps on 32 for one.
It completed a superb day for Ashwell Prince’s side as they bid for a first win of the first-class campaign.
Rain had hampered the opening day of the match when only 52 overs were sent down, but the Cobras made up for lost time with a splendid display of batting.
After the early losses of Tony de Zorzi (68 off 175 balls, 9 fours) and Jason Smith (6), the two centurions made the visitors toil during their near-200 stand. That was followed by the Verreynne-Manack partnership that ended unbroken at the end at a value of 122 for the seventh wicket.
Verreynne’s eventual total smashed his previous best score of 155 against the Titans in Benoni last season.
Nandre Burger (1/9) then bagged the wicket of Eddie Moore (11), to complete a wonderful second day for the hosts.
