Kyle Verreynne double hundred powers Cobras in 4-day game against Warriors

CAPE TOWN – A maiden career double century by Kyle Verreynne together with George Linde’s ton helped the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras enjoy one of their best days of the 4-Day Domestic Series season on the second day of their clash against the Warriors in Cape Town on Monday.

The young wicketkeeper recorded a fine unbeaten 216 off 327 balls (22 fours, 5 sixes) – the highest individual score of the season – as the hosts amassed 513 for six declared at Six Gun Grill Newlands.

Verreynne shared in a 192-run sixth-wicket stand alongside Linde, who made 107 (162 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes), with both men compiling their fourth career centuries in the process.

There was also a first-ever red-ball 50 by Imraan Manack (55* off 87 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), which helped the Cobras bat for a total of 144 overs, before the Warriors went to stumps on 32 for one.

It completed a superb day for Ashwell Prince’s side as they bid for a first win of the first-class campaign.