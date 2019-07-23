Imraan Khan in action (as a player) for the Dolphins during the Sunfoil Series 2016/17. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Imraan Khan was on Tuesday appointed as coach of the Dolphins for the 2019/20 season starting with their CSA four-day Franchise Series clash against the Titans on October 7 in Pretoria. Khan, who served as assistant coach to Grant Morgan, was born-and-bred in KwaZulu-Natal and played his entire domestic cricket career for the Dolphins, KZN Coastal and KZN Inland.

He notched up 333 caps in his professional career with one Test cap to his name, when he played against Australia in Cape Town in 2009.

In first class cricket the left-hander scored just short of 10 000 runs and took 62 wickets with his handy off-spin. He averaged 36.58 with the bat scoring 20 hundreds and 49 fifties.

Khan also boasts the most caps as a captain of the Dolphins with 86 across the three formats.

He was known for his dogged attitude with the bat and was one of the top opening batsmen in South African domestic cricket which culminated in him being awarded SuperSport Series Player of the Season in 2009.

The 35-year-old says that to be moving into the head mentor role at the franchise is a dream come true.

“I am incredibly excited by this appointment and I cannot wait to take on the challenge,” Khan said.

“I am a born-and-raised KZN boy and the Dolphins have been a huge part of my life growing up so to take over and be in charge is a massive honour.”

Morgan left the Dolphins to take up the position of assistant coach of the Scotland national side that is currently being coached by former KZN Inland coach Shane Burger. Khan was full of praise for Morgan and what he has done for the franchise.

“Morgs is a terrific coach and I have learnt so much from him in the time that we worked together.

“He is a student of the game and he was someone that I learnt so much from, even from my days of playing for Inland and the Dolphins. I wish him all the best in Scotland.”

