Linde five-for gives Cobras edge over Titans

CAPE TOWN - A key century by Dean Elgar prevented the Titans from being completely overpowered although they faced an uphill battle against a George Linde-inspired Cape Cobras after two days of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Proteas opener Elgar recorded a fighting 101 (143 balls, 15 fours) at Six Gun Grill Newlands where the rest of his teammates froze and managed to contribute less than a third of the runs in a total of 150 all out.

That was in reply to the Cobras’ first-innings 264 for nine declared, with the home side then reaching stumps on 121 for five – an overall lead of 235 at the halfway stage of the game.

It was Elgar’s 42nd career century, but his team was still in deep trouble after they failed to deal mainly with Linde’s spin, the slow left-armer nabbing five for 65, which was his 12th career five-for.

The Centurion-based outfit had started day two on four for one after losing Aiden Markram on the opening evening, but they started day two nicely as Elgar found a foil in nightwatchman Junior Dala (18).