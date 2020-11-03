Linde five-for gives Cobras edge over Titans
CAPE TOWN - A key century by Dean Elgar prevented the Titans from being completely overpowered although they faced an uphill battle against a George Linde-inspired Cape Cobras after two days of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Proteas opener Elgar recorded a fighting 101 (143 balls, 15 fours) at Six Gun Grill Newlands where the rest of his teammates froze and managed to contribute less than a third of the runs in a total of 150 all out.
That was in reply to the Cobras’ first-innings 264 for nine declared, with the home side then reaching stumps on 121 for five – an overall lead of 235 at the halfway stage of the game.
It was Elgar’s 42nd career century, but his team was still in deep trouble after they failed to deal mainly with Linde’s spin, the slow left-armer nabbing five for 65, which was his 12th career five-for.
The Centurion-based outfit had started day two on four for one after losing Aiden Markram on the opening evening, but they started day two nicely as Elgar found a foil in nightwatchman Junior Dala (18).
The pair took their side to 81 for one, before the wheels came off dramatically thanks to Linde and Tshepo Moreki (3/24).
Elgar did manage to resist in that period, going to his 20th franchise ton and also crossing the 14,000-run mark at first-class level during his innings.
He was eventually last man out to Moreki, with the rest of his team having contributed 49.
In reply, Lizaad Williams was excellent for the Titans grabbing two for 10 in 10 overs, but an unbeaten 50 (87 balls, 7 fours) from Kyle Verreynne, together with 35 by Janneman Malan and 25 from Onke Nyaku ensured the Cobras were well-placed ahead of day three.
