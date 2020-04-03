Linde seals prolific season with three top Cobras Awards

CAPE TOWN – World Sports Betting Cape Cobras all-rounder George Linde rounded off his season of personal success by adding three more Awards at the Annual World Sports Betting Cape Cobras end of season Awards.

Whilst there was no official function due to the country-wide lockdown, the Awards signal the official end to the 2019/2020 season which was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Sports Betting Cape Cobras fast bowler Thando Ntini was awarded the Young Player of the Year.

Ntini was called up to coach Ashwell Prince’s squad from the Western Province team prior to the third round of the 4 Day Series and never looked back as he went on to play in 9 of the Cobras’ 10 Momentum One Day Cup matches and was the top wicket-taker for the franchise in the tournament with 14 wickets at an average of 28.28 and an economy rate of 5.53.

Thando Ntini of the Cape Cobras bowling against the Dolphins in the Momentum One Day Cup match played at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency ( ANA)

Zubayr Hamza was awarded the Momentum One Day Cup Player of the Year.

This after he showed sublime form and character throughout the tournament which included two centuries and three half centuries as well as taking on the captaincy reigns during a disappointing tournament for his side. Hamza finished the competition with 582 runs from 10 innings at an average of 58.2 and included a career-best innings of 156 for good measure.

Zubayr Hamza of the Cobras on his way to a century against the Dolphins. Photo: Gerhard Duraan BackpagePix

George Linde was awarded the CSA 4 Day Series Player of the Year.

This came in a campaign where he took 30 wickets at an average of just 20.96, including two 10-wicket match hauls in just 6 matches. His best innings haul was 7/64 with a best match-haul of 11/131 against the Dolphins in Oudtshoorn. He underlined his value as one of the country’s best all-rounders with 345 runs, including 2 centuries at an average of 49.28.

Linde, who was recently named as the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) MVP, also earned the Players’ Player of the Year award after he earned the most votes from his peers for his overall contributions to the team during the past season.