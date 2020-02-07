The players of the Cape Cobras and the Highveld Lions would most likely have enjoyed watching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play tennis at Cape Town Stadium this evening, but instead they have more serious matters to deal with in the Momentum Cup at Boland Park.
Both teams are coming off impressive performances in the opening round. The Lions smashed their provincial neighbours and the competition’s defending champions, the Titans by 73 runs in Centurion, while Cobras were almost as dominant in defeat the Warriors by 27 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method in Oudtshoorn.
For both, those wins were vital, although for slightly different reasons, related to the Four-Day competition. The Lions top the log in that tournament but had lost their last two matches before the break for the Momentum Cup, while Cobras remain winless in that competition.
A change of ball and kit clearly did both sides good. For the match in Paarl, there will be more changes for the Lions, this time in terms of personnel. Reeza Henricks, Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen have all been seconded to the Proteas for the series against England.