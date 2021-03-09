Lions and Dolphins set for a tight finish

JOHANNESBURG – Ryan Rickelton extended his maiden career century to an outstanding 194 before four wickets from Wiaan Mulder gave the Lions the advantage on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Dolphins in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The left-hander struck 25 fours and a six in his 311-ball knock before being the last man out as the hosts added 88 to their first-innings total on a frantic day in which 14 wickets fell and Keshav Maharaj recorded his own career-best four-day score.

The Lions were dismissed for 362 replying to the Dolphins’ 375, with the KwaZulu-Natal side then all out for 235 in their second innings, thanks in the main to a blistering 89 off 62 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes) by Maharaj added to 56 (77 balls, 8 fours) from Keegan Petersen.

That left the home side a target of 249, but they closed on 21 for one to set up an intriguing final day.

Wandile Gwavu’s men began day three well thanks to Rickelton and also Lutho Sipamla (28). Maharaj did claim one of the three remaining wickets as he ended with six for 126.