JOHANNESBURG – In a match featuring six players who will be clad in Proteas green and gold next week to face the One-Day World Champions, England, it was a possible future Protea who caught the eye at SuperSport Park on Friday.
Ryan Rickelton’s aggressive 92 off 89 balls, provided the visitors with the perfect start - something they really should have taken better advantage of - after which their bowlers proved too crafty for a reckless Titans batting unit.
The most pleasing part of the match from a Proteas perspective was the performance of Lungi Ngidi. Although he didn’t bowl his full quota of 10 overs - a result of the Titans trying to get through overs quickly towards the end of the Lions innings - Ngidi showed he’d recovered from the hamstring tear that had sidelined him for the last six weeks. He bowled three spells and his rhythm looked good and his pace was reasonable, although as he gets fitter, he’ll hope to increase that.
He was the best of the Titans bowlers initially, bowling a tight line on off-stump and utilising his height to extract bounce off a good length with the new ball. It was a strategy that accounted for his Proteas teammate, Reeza Hendricks, who was caught behind for 10 in Ngidi’s second over.
#MODC | VICTORY— Imperial Lions (@LionsCricketSA) January 31, 2020
Beuran Hendricks takes the final wicket and that is the bonus point victory to start off our #MODC campaign.
🏏 R Rickelton 92
⚾️ B Hendricks 4 - 43
⚾️ A Phangiso 3 - 39
Imperial Lions win by 73 runs.#LionsCharge #TTNvLIO pic.twitter.com/r55C7nTHgn