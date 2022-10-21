Lions earn bonus-point after smashing Warriors in T20 Challenge

Johannesburg — The Lions claimed their first win in the CSA T20 Challenge on Friday night, earning a crucial bonus point in the process. It was a dominant display from the Central Gauteng team against a Warriors outfit that was still high on adrenaline after their last over victory the previous evening against the Rocks.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Lions, who’ve been distracted by off field drama involving key all-rounder Sisanda Magala, who’s been forced to miss the opening three matches of the competition because of a failure to meet Cricket SA’s fitness standards, produced a well rounded performance in Potchefstroom. Their bowlers led by some fine seam bowling from Tladi Bokako, skipper Malusi Siboto and new signing Evan Jones, kept a grip on the usually free scoring Warriors batters on a pitch that was livened up by lots of rain throughout the day. Although the Warriors openers, Wihan Lubbe (27) and Lesiba Ngoepe (32) had shared a partnership of 48, Lubbe struggled to score quickly as the Lions’s seamers bowled hard into the surface, while also mixing up their pace cleverly.

After Lutho Sipamla had conceded 15 runs in the seventh over, the Lions gave away just 51 runs in the next 10 overs, with Jones picking up 2/20 in four overs. There were two rain interruptions, the second lasting an hour which ended the Warriors innings, and led to a reduced target for the Lions to chase. Big Cameron Delport finally came to the party, bashing 30 off just 11 balls, to put the Lions on course for the bonus point - a crucial addition to their points tally after they’d been docked a point for a slow over-rate in an earlier match.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wiaan Mulder smashed 31 off 21 balls with a pair of fours and sixes to cement the Lions’s victory and keep alive their hopes in the tournament. Scorecard Dafabet Warriors 106/4 (17ov)

Story continues below Advertisement

DP World Lions 100/3 Lions won by 7 wickets @shockerhess