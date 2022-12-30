Lions hold their nerve to win CSA 1 Day Cup in run fest at the Bullring

Last season they were tasked with chasing down 318. On a balmy Thursday evening at the Wanderers they posted a record 358/5 in 48 overs that was simply too much for a valiant Western Province team.

Johannesburg - The DP World Lions are the 1-Day Cup champions of South Africa again.

But even after De Zorzi’s dismissal, Province still seemed well at 217/3 with 15 overs remaining to get the required 141 runs.

Province had begun their reply in positive fashion through a scintillating 88 from Tony de Zorzi.

But enter the golden arm of Reeza Hendricks and the part-timer induced both Eddie Moore (82) and Daniel Smith (24) to attempt ill-judged reverse sweeps and Province were left floundering.

This allowed Player of the Match Lutho Sipamla to finish off the good work he had begun by dismissing both WP openers Jonathan Bird, De Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza by cleaning up the tail to finish with an impressive 5/71 in the batter friendly conditions.

The bowling effort followed a rampaging batting display from the Lions earlier in the afternoon after WP had won the toss and inserted the hosts.