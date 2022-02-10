Lions narrowly beat Dolphins to kickstart their CSA T20 Challenge campaign

Cape Town — The Highveld Lions revitalised their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a hard-fought eight-run victory over the Dolphins. The Gauteng side had to dig deep to get over the line with their batting innings stuttering all the way through to 156/8. But it proved sufficient due to the miserliness of their senior bowling contingent.

Proteas duo Bjorn Fortuin and Sisanda Magala produced the economical figures of 2/16 and 2/26 respectively, while captain Malusi Siboto also did an excellent job of 2/23. Siboto closed out the game splendidly with the Dolphins requiring 20 runs off the final over. In contrast, the Dolphins’ senior players were not on the money on Thursday afternoon with Proteas Test No 3 Keegan Petersen utilising 10 balls for his three runs within the Powerplay. Throughout the tournament thus far the importance of quick runs within the Powerplay has been paramount and this laboured start ramped up the pressure on the remainder of the Dolphins batting unit. Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was promoted to No 3 in a bid to improve the run-rate, but he succumbed to the pressure with a wild swipe while running down the wicket and was easily stumped by Ruan Haasbroek off Fortuin.

Fellow national teammate David Miller struck a couple of sweetly-timed drives upon his arrival at the crease, but he too could not provide an innings of substance as Codi Yusuf exacted revenge by having him caught and bowled within the same over. Their dismissals left too much for Jason Smith and Khaya Zondo to do in the middle-order, and although they shared a 60-run partnership that briefly lifted the spirits again in the Dolphins changeroom, they simply could not create any form of momentum heading into the final overs. Smith will take little consolation from his solid all-round performance of 39 and 3/16 with the ball earlier as the Dolphins have now been dragged back to the chasing pack after their opening win on Tuesday.

The Lions, meanwhile, will sleep much easier heading into Friday’s rest day after their first win of the competition and can look forward to their clash on Sunday against the unbeaten Western Province with greater confidence. SCORECARD Lions: 156/8

Dolphins: 148/8 Lions won by 8 runs @ZaahierAdams