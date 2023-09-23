Lions’ poor start to the season continues as Western Province hammer the champions

The Lions’ woeful start to the One-Day Cup continued on Saturday as they were bowled out for 128 and suffered a ten-wicket defeat to Western Province at the Wanderers Stadium. Western Province fast bowler Nandre Burger wreaked havoc at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday with a personal best six-for.

Bowling from the Pavilion end, Burger steamed in and delivered a spell of his career displaying great control with the new-ball and consistently hit the fourth-stump line with ease. It did not take long for the left-arm fast bowler to get in the wickets as he dismissed Lions opener Joshua Richards in the third over. Alongside Beuran Hendricks (3/40), Burger (6/38) steamrolled his former team and left them at 21-7 inside the first powerplay.

However, Lions batter Wiaan Mulder stood up to the heat the visitors brought to The Bullring on Saturday. The all-rounder took his time and dug deep to score a brilliant 96 off 93 deliveries, a knock that included 15 fours and two maximums. Mulder and Lions debutant Nqaba Peter (1* off 20) soldiered on to get the Lions to 128 all-out and marked what was another disappointing outing for the Lions batters as they were also bowled out for 89 earlier in the week at the hands of Division One newbies the Tuskers.

In reply, the powerful opening pair of Tony de Zorzi and Jono Bird walked down to the middle with confidence, realising that they had a rare opportunity to secure a bonus point victory over the defending champions in their own backyard. Bird (61* off 52) struck picturesque drives down the ground off the bowling of Tshepo Moreki (0/30) and brought up his fifth List A half-century. At the other end, De Zorzi (68* off 46) brought up his 16th List A half-ton and went on to finish the game with a boundary to secure a ten-wicket victory for Province.