Lions president Anne Vilas disappointed not to have been voted onto new CSA Board

JOHANNESBURG – Anne Vilas said she remains disappointed to not have been voted onto Cricket South Africa’s new Board of Directors. Vilas missed out on one of the five spots available on the board for provincial presidents at CSA’s Annual General Meeting that was held earlier this year, with a vote for the final spot going to a run-off. “I did put my name forward, I was nominated, so there was a small amount of disappointment,” said Vilas, who is president of the Central Gauteng Lions.

“Maybe with all the work I did last year, maybe I felt I deserved a place, but maybe I upset some of the people I wanted to have vote for me, and I should have realised that,” she added. Vilas was among a minority of voices on the Members Council – the body that is made up of the provincial presidents – that consistently pushed for reform of Cricket SA’s administration. “Right now, there is so much to do, I wonder if I could have actually handled it,” she said.