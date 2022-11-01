Lions stay alive in CSA T20 Challenge with bonus-point win over WP

Cape Town - The Lions remain in the hunt for a semi-final place in the CSA Division 1 T20 playoffs after a bonus-point victory over Western Province at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday evening. The Lions set a respectable 161-run target in their allotted 20 overs. A half century from Wiaan Mulder (52 off 34), with Mitchell van Buuren (40 off 24), and 31 runs from Dominic Hendricks saw the Lions end the innings on 160/8.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tshepo Moreki, was the pick of the bowlers for Western Province and returned career-best figures of 4/22 in his four overs. He was well-supported by Nandre Burger who claimed 3/22. The Lions needed to restrict Western Province to 128 runs in order to secure a bonus point victory and stay alive in the competition. At the conclusion of the penultimate over, Western Province were on 118/8. Mulder successfully defended the 1o required off the last over for a 32-run bonus point win as the Western Province innings ended on 128/9. Major contributions from Western Province saw Mihlali Mpongwana put up a 43 off 29 before he was brilliantly run out by Hendricks and Daniel Smith (28) caught by Hendricks off Glen Adams.

Codi Yusuf (2/15), Tladi Bokako (2/18), and Malusi Siboto (2/19) played a massive role in restricting the Western Province side, returning two scalps each in their four overs. The Lions will face the Rocks in the final group on Tuesday, where they will know exactly if they are still in the competition with Knights playing the North West Dragons in the earlier game. The Knights currently occupy fourth place on the table and a win over the Dragons will knock out the Lions and secure the central franchise the remaining semi-final spot. The Titans, Dolphins and Rocks have already secured the other three playoff spots.

Story continues below Advertisement