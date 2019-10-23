Migael Pretorius put his team in a good position heading into the last day of the game. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Migael Pretorius and Malusi Siboto shared six wickets to help the Imperial Lions move into an imperious position after day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Kimberley on Wednesday. The pair struck some timely blows at the Diamond Oval that ensured their side went to the change of innings with a lead of 143, which was then extended to 232 by the close thanks to an unbeaten 44-run fourth-wicket stand between Dominic Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pretorius claimed three for 66 and Siboto three for 65 – the Central Franchise initially dismissed for 325.

The Knights had plenty of starts but failed to make the most of them and in the end were reliant on rookie fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (48 not out) for getting them to as close as they did.

They started day three batting on 173 for three and fell into early trouble when Pretorius took out both overnight men, Patrick Kruger (21) and Pite van Biljon (48).