Lions’ Wandile Gwavu says SJN hearings have been beneficial for him as head coach

JOHANNESBURG – The Social Justice and Nation Building has raised awareness among players and coaches at the Central Gauteng Lions about the importance of inclusivity ahead of the new season. “We have to give credit,” said the Lions’ head coach, Wandile Gwavu. “The SJN has unlocked a lot of awareness for people. At the Lions it is safe to say we have a good environment, but there is always room for improvement.”

Among the provincial unions that have been mentioned at the hearings the Lions have emerged relatively unscathed, with many mentioned a culture of inclusivity, which in particular had been fostered by former coach Geoffrey Toyana. Gwavu, who was named coach of the year in 2020, said the testimony at the SJN hearings, had made a strong impression with him. “What the SJN hearings have done is unlock more thoughts from players, who were not able to talk... it has unlocked a lot of awareness for us as leaders and as coaches,” he said. “At times we just continue doing things, and we’re not aware of the positive or negative impacts they have on certain people.” Gwavu joined the union in 2018 as part of the coaching staff of Enoch Nkwe, who went onto work with the Proteas mens team in 2019, leaving Gwavu to take over and become the youngest head coach in the country. “At the Lions, I came into a change-room that was very inclusive, you walk into that change-room and you feel you are part of that change-room.”

“We pride ourselves on creating an environment where everyone feels included,” Gwavu added. For the up coming season, that environment has undergone a lot of changes following the restructuring of South Africa’s domestic system. New players and coaches have been added, and even though it’s still very new, Gwavu said that the likes of JP Duminy, the Lions’ batting coach and Piet Botha, the bowling coach, have been made to feel welcome. Gwavu and Duminy believed the new system, a return to the provincial program of days gone by, would prove beneficial to South African cricket. While Duminy didn’t want to talk about the hearings, he did believe the new domestic structure could help to foster stronger bonds.

“We are at a critical time in South African cricket, where we truly need to unify, to come together,and I think the restructuring is a step in the right direction,” said Duminy. Gwavu believes the new system will strengthen structures below the senior professional ranks, which he said would have wider benefits for Gauteng and the sport as a whole. “Every team will be forced to tap into their ‘second team,’ or club cricketers,” said Gwavu. “I foresee a lot of growth taking place in our club system, players will be forced to step up their game, because there is a straight way to get into the provincial team. I see growth taking place in our ailing club cricket scene, in the country.” Duminy is looking forward to the new role, one he said arose unexpectedly. “I didn’t think of any opportunity with the Lions, it just emerged from a conversation I had with (CEO) Jono Leaf-Wright,” he said.