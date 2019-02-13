Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder took 2/4 in 3.2 overs for the Highveld Lions before the rain came down at the Wanderers. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Highveld Lions remained winless after two matches of their One-Day Cup campaign after rain in Johannesburg forced their match against the Warriors to be abandoned at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday. There was some play in the game – 16.2 overs to be precise – before a heavy thunder shower arrived, and after initially stopping and ground staff completing mopping up operations, the inclement weather returned.

It left umpires Arno Jacobs and Dennis Smith with little choice but to call off the game, with the Warriors batting on 76/3.

The Eastern Cape franchise, who won their opening match of the campaign away at the Cape Cobras at the weekend, had lost the toss and were put into bat, but lost Matthew Breetzke (4), Gihahn Cloete (27) and Yaseen Vallie (36).

The latter pair were dismissed by Wiaan Mulder after he impressed with 2/4 in 3.2 overs. Nandré Burger (1/25) accounted for Breetzke.

The result left the hosts still searching for a first win after they lost to the Dolphins in their opening game at the weekend.

UPDATE 🌧️



Play has been called off due to a wet outfield.



We will be back again at the @BullringZA on Saturday for our #MODC match against @KnightsCricket. #LionsCharge #LIOvWAR #LIOvKNI pic.twitter.com/ilxOS08ixI — Lions Cricket (@LionsCricketSA) February 13, 2019

Cricket South Africa