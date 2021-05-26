Lizaad williams claims four prizes at Titans’ season awards

JOHANNESBURG — The Titans drew the curtain down on the franchise era by giving the majority of their season awards to a player who played just a single season for the Centurion-based side.

Lizaad Williams, made a personally difficult decision to leave Cape Town for Centurion last winter, and by the time a truncated and difficult summer had ended, he was the standout player for one of the most successful sides of the franchise era.

Although the Titans didn’t add to the trophy cabinet in the 2020/21 season, there was no doubting the impression, 27 year old Williams made. That fact was recognised by the national selectors, who picked him for the Proteas, for whom he played in all four T20 internationals against Pakistan in April. He’s also been included in both Test and T20 squads for South Africa’s tour to the Caribbean next month.

Williams scooped four awards at a function held virtually on Wednesday evening. Besides being named Player of the Year, he was also recognised by his teammates, in the Players Player of the Year category. In six Four-day Series matches, Williams picked up 27 wickets at an average of 25.14, making him the leading wicket-taking seamer in the competition.

"When I joined the Titans, I knew there would be huge competition for places. But it has been a brotherhood, and I couldn't have had the success I had this season without my bowling partners at the other end,” said Williams, who also paid tribute to the coaches and management, for the patience they showed with him.

Aiden Markram, who topped the run charts in the Four-day competition, with an astonishing 945 runs in just 12 innings, was named First class player of the season, while Lungi Ngidi, was named the Titans’ best T20 player.

Henry Davids was also given an official farewell by the franchise, which he’d served with distinction for more than a decade. Davids was presented with a framed signed jersey, and a collage depicting his time with the franchise, during which he won 11 trophies.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride,” said Davids, who moved to the Titans from the Cape in 2010.

“The unbelievable opportunity gave me the stage to achieve things that I’d only dreamed of.”

Titans awards winners:

Newcomer of the year – Lizaad Williams

T20 Player of the Year – Lungi Ngidi

First Class Player of the year – Aiden Markram

Henry Davids Farewell

Players’ Player of the Year – Lizaad Williams

Fans Player of the year – Aiden Markram

Most Valuable Player – Lizaad Williams

Player of the Year – Lizaad Williams

