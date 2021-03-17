Magical Pieter Malan bats Cobras into supremacy

CAPE TOWN - Pieter Malan’s unbeaten 195 helped the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras batsmen put the VKB Knights to the sword on the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Zubayr Hamza also struck 86 (184 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) and Kyle Verreynne was not out on 74 (158 balls, 8 fours) as the hosts amassed 382 for three at Six Gun Grill Newlands to lead by 201 at halfway.

The visitors, who need to win the game in order to give themselves the best chance of reaching next week’s competition final, managed just two wickets all day, one from Patrick Kruger (1/28) and one for Shaun von Berg (1/75).

But they otherwise toiled in the face of the home batsmen, who were led impeccably by Malan as he completed his 34th career century and was closing in on a double ton.

The right-hander faced 391 balls, struck 20 fours and three sixes in an innings that has so far lasted more than eight hours.