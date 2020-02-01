Dolphins captain Keshav Maharaj was named man of the match after their Momentum One Day Cup game against the Knights at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Dolphins captain, Keshav Maharaj produced a man of the match display, starring with bat and ball to lead his team to a bonus point and 94 run victory over the Knights in their opening match of the Momentum One Day Cup at Kingsmead on Saturday. The 29-year-old Maharaj took 2-19 to help restrict the Knights to 115 all out in response to the Dolphins target of 209 and he also contributed 43 runs with the bat for his team.

Batting first, the Dolphins posted a modest 209/9 from their 50 overs. The KZN based franchise lost Sarel Erwee during the first over after he nudged the ball to Tshepo Ntuli off the bowling of Corne Dry. Grant Roelofsen and Marques Ackerman who have been in solid form in the Four Day Franchise series played some good attacking shots and looked like they were going to transform their red-ball form to the 50 overs game but gave away their wickets recklessly.

Roelofsen (21) was out during the 8th over after lofting the ball to Shadley Van Schalkwyk from the bowling of Pite Van Bijon whilst Ackerman (40) was trapped LBW by Ntuli after trying to hit the ball over cow corner.

The Dolphins were 122-7 at one stage during the 32nd over after Sibonelo Makhanya was dismissed by Shaun von Berg but a partnership of 77 from bowling all-rounders Keshav Maharaj (43) and Prenelan Subrayen (46*) rescued them from embarrassment. All of the Knights bowlers were tight with Dry being the only who went at an economy rate of more than 6 runs per over.