BLOEMFONTEIN – An unbroken 145-run opening stand between Victor Mahlangu and Wesley Marshall kept the Momentum Multiply Titans afloat after they were fighting to salvage a draw on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Both hit half-centuries in what was a follow-on innings at the Mangaung Oval where the log leaders were earlier dismissed for 211 in response to 541 for seven declared by the hosts.
All the bowlers picked up wickets for the Central Franchise, but they failed to replicate that in the second innings and were thwarted by Mahlangu and Marshall, who scored 74 (131 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and 63 (121 balls, 8 fours) respectively.
The performances of the openers left the away side still needing 185 to make the home side bat again – or bat out the final day to earn a draw.
MILESTONE: Marshall joins his partner, Mahlangu (73*), and gets a half-century of his own, after playing the delivery from von Berg for 4. Marshall has faced 113 balls and played six 4's to get him to 53.— The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) October 30, 2019
Titans 134-0 and trail by 196 after 40 overs.#KNIvTTN #4DaySeries pic.twitter.com/cUPvvWgXZu