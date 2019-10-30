JOHANNESBURG – Half-centuries by Sibonelo Makhanya and Marques Ackerman was stalling the Imperial Lions after they largely dominated the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The pair shared in a 110-run fifth wicket partnership to help their side recover from a dire 31 for four to reach stumps on 173 for five.
Although stand-in captain Ackerman was run out for 62 (109 balls, 6 fours) and saving the game looked some distance away, Makhanya was still fighting on with his unbeaten 75 (137 balls, 13 fours).
The defending champions are still 87 runs ahead in the game, meaning that plenty of work still lies ahead for the men from KwaZulu-Natal.
They struggled for most of the day at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, failing to dislodge key man Rassie van der Dussen, who finished unbeaten on 154 (288 balls, 16 fours. 2 sixes).