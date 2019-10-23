Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt both struck centuries and shared in a double century stand as the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras hit back powerfully on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
The pair put on 221 for the second wicket as they visitors responded to the hosts’ 325 for nine declared by reaching stumps on 325 for three.
It meant they were dead even on scores and, although still in a strong position, the weather-affected round three match appeared to be headed towards a draw with just the final day to come at the City Oval on Thursday.
With well over 100 overs already lost on account of rain and bad light in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands this week, the Dolphins opted to end their first innings overnight on day two.
But they needed to force early wickets to try and take the game forward. However, the only wickets they got were at either end of play.