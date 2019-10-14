Malan and Verreynne tons set perfect platform for Cobras against Titans









Kyle Verreynne of the Cape Cobras plays a shot during Day 1 of the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series Cricket against the Multiply Titans. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Pieter Malan and Kyle Verreynne both struck centuries and shared in a record partnership that helped the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras enjoy what turned out to be an excellent day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Benoni on Monday. The pair put on a 268-run stand for the fourth wicket – a franchise record – that helped their side reach stumps on 319 for seven at Willowmoore Park. Their partnership, though, was all that stood between a poor day and a good one after no other batsman managed more than 16. The Cobras, though, will be satisfied with their position in the round two game, especially after losing their first-round clash to the Imperial Lions last week. However, it was not all dominance as they struggled either side of the marathon stand, first slipping to 34 for three after losing the toss and being put in to bat first.

Pieter Malan of the Cape Cobras playing a shot during Day 1 of the 2019/20 4-Day Franchise Series Cricket against the Multiply Titans. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Janneman Malan (4) and David Bedingham (0) were both taken out by pick-of-the-bowlers Corbin Bosch (4/62), with Tshepo Moreki (1/68) dislodging Jason Smith for 11.

Then came the key partnership that carried the Cobras past 100, 200 and also 300 as Malan and Verreynne broke the previous record of 251 set by Hashim Amla and Justin Ontong against the VKB Knights at Bloemfontein in 2017/18.

Bosch broke the stand when he got rid of young wicketkeeper Verreynne for a career-best free-flowing 155 (207 balls, 21 fours, 1 six), also just his second century in first-class cricket.

Malan followed soon after reaching his 31st career ton when he fell to Junior Dala (2/49) for a patient 120 (272 balls, 16 fours).

Dala struck again late on, with Matthew Kleinveldt (16) and Dane Paterson (3) taking the visitors to the close in a good position.

Sport Reporter