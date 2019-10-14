JOHANNESBURG – Pieter Malan and Kyle Verreynne both struck centuries and shared in a record partnership that helped the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras enjoy what turned out to be an excellent day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Momentum Multiply Titans in Benoni on Monday.
The pair put on a 268-run stand for the fourth wicket – a franchise record – that helped their side reach stumps on 319 for seven at Willowmoore Park.
Their partnership, though, was all that stood between a poor day and a good one after no other batsman managed more than 16.
The Cobras, though, will be satisfied with their position in the round two game, especially after losing their first-round clash to the Imperial Lions last week.
However, it was not all dominance as they struggled either side of the marathon stand, first slipping to 34 for three after losing the toss and being put in to bat first.