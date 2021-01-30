Malan brothers bat Cape Cobras into Momentum 1-Day Cup semi-finals

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Cobras have completed a miraculous turnaround to book their place in the Momentum 1-Day Cup semi-finals. Just a few days ago Ashwell Prince’s side were a team devoid of any direction and now they can look forward to a playoff against defending champions, the Dolphins, on Monday after beating the Warriors by 41 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method. The rain came down almost like manna from heaven for the Western Cape side with the Cobras handily place on 134/0 after 26.4 overs in pursuit of the Warriors’ 262 all out. Openers Janneman Malan (69 not out off 80 balls) and Pieter Malan (58 not out off 80 balls) were the batsmen at the crease for the Cobras. The Malan brothers have certainly been pivotal figures in lifting the Cobras off the floor the past couple games. Older brother Pieter was overlooked for the initial stages of the 1-Day Cup due to his career strike-rate of 75.53 in favour of a more attacking option in new recruit Tony de Zorzi.

However, the Cobras are a youthful outfit at the moment and have lacked Pieter’s composure and experience at the top of the order. And although his strike-rate remains slightly on the slow side for modern-day one-day cricket, his return has had an immediate impact with the right-hander striking half-centuries against both the Lions (53 not off 83 balls) and now against the Warriors too.

Furthermore, the calming influence Pieter has on his baby brother Janneman is immense. Not only has the pair compiled successive partnerships in excess of 100 for the first wicket – 131 against the Lions and again an undefeated 134 – his presence has allowed Janneman to play with freedom again.

After labouring to 67 off 94 balls in the Pool B opener, Janneman has responded with 95 off 97 balls against the Lions and another superb 69 not out at a strike-rate of 89.6 against the Warriors since his brother rejoined him at the top.

A further positive inclusion in the line-up since the opening games has been opening bowler Ziyaad Abrahams (3/52). The seamer has bowled with great heart and courage and is certainly feeding off the energy provided by Nandre Burger.

The left-arm fast bowler has shown that he is fully worthy of his Proteas T20 call-up for the series in Pakistan with a couple of outstanding displays with the new ball. He may not have claimed that big wicket haul just yet, but he has certainly spearheaded the Cobras attack with aplomb.

Unfortunately for the Cobras both Janneman and Burger will not be available for the semi-final on Monday as they head out to Pakistan to join the Proteas T20 side today.

