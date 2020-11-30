Malan returns to form as Cobras dominate

JOHANNESBURG - Pieter Malan returned to form with his 33rd career century as the Cape Cobras dominated day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Titans in Centurion on Monday.

The Proteas opener, who had managed just one half-century in his six previous innings this season, struck a timely 125 (221 balls, 20 fours) that helped the visitors reach stumps at SuperSport Park on 351 for five.

Malan was well supported by an Aviwe Mgjima, who fell deep in the day for 86 (143 balls, 14 fours), together with starts from all the other Cobras’ batsmen.

Their impressive showing came after the home captain Grant Thomson won the toss and opted to field earlier, a decision he was made to rue by the Cape side.

Jonathan Bird (22) opened the batting with Malan for the first time this season and the former South Africa Under-19 star put on 76 with his more senior partner to give their side a solid start.