PORT ELIZABETH – Strong hitting by Marco Marais and Chris Morris provided a thrilling Mzansi Super League (MSL) finish as the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants came from behind to snatch a fine five-wicket win over the Cape Town Blitz in their top-of-the-table clash in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
Chasing a hefty 187 for victory, the hosts slipped to 3/20, before captain Jon-Jon Smuts gave them belief with his 73 (51 balls, eight fours, two sixes), before Marais clobbered 40 off 20 balls and Morris swatted 19 off nine balls to complete the job with four deliveries to spare.
It meant the Giants leapfrogged the Blitz to the top of the competition standings with 15 points from four games, two better than their Cape rivals, who have played one game more.
The hosts lost the toss and were asked to bowl first, with the opposition top-order going crazy early on.
Quinton de Kock hit three sixes and four fours in his 39 off 18 balls, while fellow opener Janneman Malan struck 31 off 22 balls as the Blitz raced to 72/0 in the seventh.