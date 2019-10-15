CAPE TOWN – A maiden franchise century by Wesley Marshall and a career-best return by Corbin Bosch helped the Momentum Multiply Titans move into a powerful position after the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Benoni on Tuesday.
There was also an almost equally important contribution by Farhaan Behardien, who appeared to hold all the aces in terms of the direction of the game thanks to his unbeaten 76 (151 balls, 11 fours) at Willowmoore Park.
That effort had taken the hosts to the close on 336 for five, a deficit of two runs with five wickets still standing following an impressive day all round.
The Titans had started out in the field, where they spent just 5.3 overs as the Cobras progressed from 322 for seven to 338 all out.
Bosch first dismissed Matthew Kleinveldt (22) to complete his maiden five-for and best-ever first-class return of five for 69.