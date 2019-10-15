Marshall and Bosch put Titans in control over visiting Cobras









Marshall and Bosch's heroics had taken the hosts to the close on 336 for five, a deficit of two runs. Photo: @Titans_Cricket on twitter CAPE TOWN – A maiden franchise century by Wesley Marshall and a career-best return by Corbin Bosch helped the Momentum Multiply Titans move into a powerful position after the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Benoni on Tuesday. There was also an almost equally important contribution by Farhaan Behardien, who appeared to hold all the aces in terms of the direction of the game thanks to his unbeaten 76 (151 balls, 11 fours) at Willowmoore Park. That effort had taken the hosts to the close on 336 for five, a deficit of two runs with five wickets still standing following an impressive day all round. The Titans had started out in the field, where they spent just 5.3 overs as the Cobras progressed from 322 for seven to 338 all out. Bosch first dismissed Matthew Kleinveldt (22) to complete his maiden five-for and best-ever first-class return of five for 69.

Junior Dala accounted for Tladi Bokako (0) and Dane Paterson (12) to end with figures of four for 58.

The Titans’ reply started confidently as Andrea Agathangelou (51 off 92 balls, 9 fours) and a free-scoring Marshall put on 130 for the opening wicket in just over 25 overs.

Paterson (2/58) broke the stand by cleaning up the former and he followed that up by removing Neil Brand for a duck.

But Marshall then added 52 with Jonathan Vandiar (47) for the third wicket, going on to reach his first three-figure score at franchise level, before falling to Bokako (1/89) for 109 in just 106 balls (18 fours, 1 six).

Two more 50 plus stands followed, one between Vandiar and Behardien and the next between the latter and Dayyaan Galiem (30 not out).

That second one was still going strongly on 77 as the Titans moved into a commanding position at the close.

