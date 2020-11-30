Marshall ton punishes Warriors

PORT ELIZABETH - A career-best franchise century from Wesley Marshall helped put the Imperial Lions on top after the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The right-hander recorded an attacking 145 off 160 balls (21 fours, 3 sixes) at St George’s Park as the defending champions amassed 385 for eight.

There were also some welcome runs from Wiaan Mulder (91 off 128 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (72 off 133 balls, 12 fours) that allowed the visitors to reach an imposing score in the 96 overs they faced.

Basheer Walters was the stand-out bowler with his 12th career five-for, but he lacked support from his team-mates after they lost the toss and were asked to bowl first.

Both teams had won their first matches of the season last week and were looking to build on that in the Eastern Cape, where it was the hosts that made the early running.