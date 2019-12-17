PRETORIA – Mandla Mashimbyi has been appointed coach for the Titans for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Mashimbyi, who has been the assistant coach at the Titans since 2013/14, will take over from Mark Boucher, who has joined the Proteas in his new role as the head coach.
“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to coach the Titans. We currently have a rich pool of talent and I’m looking forward to nurturing that into successful results on the field," said Mashimbyi.
“There won’t be major changes in how things are done, it’s more about the players and making sure they tick all the boxes. I’m really looking forward to working with the boys and serving them as head coach.
“I’m the type of coach that’s drawn to a person’s potential more than whom I see in their current state, so my goal is to get players to reach their potential and hopefully the guys understand and respond well to that.”