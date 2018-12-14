JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) announced the match officials for the Mzansi Super League finals weekend and also highlighted certain playing conditions that are specific to this phase of the tournament.

The four umpires, who will handle the qualifier between the Jozi Stars and the Paarl Rocks at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Friday evening and the final between the winners of this match and the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands on Sunday afternoon, are all experienced international officials.