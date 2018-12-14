JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) announced the match officials for the Mzansi Super League finals weekend and also highlighted certain playing conditions that are specific to this phase of the tournament.
The four umpires, who will handle the qualifier between the Jozi Stars and the Paarl Rocks at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Friday evening and the final between the winners of this match and the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands on Sunday afternoon, are all experienced international officials.
Shaun George serves on the ICC Reserve Test/ODI Panel while Adrian Holdstock, Bongani Jele and Allahudien Paleker are all members of the ICC International Panel.
Play-off officials:
Match referee: Gerrie Pienaar
On-field umpires: Bongani Jele and Allahudien Paleker
TV umpire: Shaun George
Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Final officials:
Match referee: Shaid Wadvalla
On-field umpires: Shaun George and Adrian Holdstocj
TV umpire: Bongani Jele
Reserve umpire: Allahudien Paleker
