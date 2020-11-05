Mbulelo Budaza mops up Warriors’ tail to hand Knights first win

BLOEMFONTEIN - Mbulelo Budaza claimed the three required wickets early on the final morning as the Knights completed a resounding 179-run victory over the Warriors in their first round one fixture at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Only 17 deliveries were sent down on day four, but that was enough for the hosts to wrap up the tail and dismiss the visitors for 186.

Budaza ended with four for 47 in 13.5 overs, while opener Matthew Breetzke was left stranded on 77 (214 balls, 8x4, 1x6).

The Warriors had started the final day with their backs firmly to the wall at 173 for seven and there was little resistance from the tail.

Mthiwekhaya Nabe fell from the first ball of play when he was caught behind off Budaza by Wandile Mawetu for five, with Marcello Piedt (4) following in the same fashion two balls later.